Milton extends moratorium on new farm wineries

Milton has voted to extend a moratorium on farm wineries until Jan. 19, 2022. (Courtesy Painted Horse Winery)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

To allow more time to for the city to draft text amendments to the land use code, the Milton City Council voted to extend a moratorium on farm wineries.

The city placed a moratorium on alcohol, building permit and land disturbance permit applications for farm wineries on June 21 for 120 days. The moratorium was put in place after increased interest by residents to establish farm wineries.

With this extension, the moratorium will remain in place until Jan. 19, although city staff expects to have revisions ready for council review in December. If so, the city may withdraw the moratorium early.

