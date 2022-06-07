ajc logo
Milton extends moratorium on adult material

The Milton City Council recently voted to extend a moratorium on adult bookstores through Dec. 19. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Milton enacted an emergency moratorium April 11 through May 16 on the display and sale of adult video or printed material and/or adult instruments, etc.

The city recently received a request from a business owner who wanted to know how to interpret the current moratorium’s definition of an adult bookstore as having “a minimum of 25 percent of its stock in trade.” This is the first time since the city’s incorporation that this question was brought to city staff.

To allow for more time to research and propose text amendments regarding that definition, the city council recently voted to extend the moratorium through Dec. 19.

