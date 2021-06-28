Milton extends farm winery moratorium

The Milton City Council voted June 21 to extend a moratorium on alcohol, building permit and land disturbance permit applications from farm wineries for another 120-days.
The moratorium was put in place in May after increased interest by residents to establish farm wineries. The extension will provide the city time to properly draft amendments to its land-use code regarding farm wineries.
At the June 21 council meeting, noon from the public spoke for or against the matter during the public hearing, nor did the council discuss it before voting in favor.
The 120-day moratorium should mean the council will not revisit the issue until the October city council meeting.