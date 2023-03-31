Milton equestrian committee discusses plans for year ahead

Among their accomplishments, the MEC made significant improvements at Birmingham Park, including a designated trailer parking area, two new trails and a water source and hitching posts. They also added a new equestrian riding space at Birmingham and Freemanville Roads, created an equestrian webpage, increased awareness through social media and advertising and worked with first responders on how to interact with horses.

This year, the committee is continuing improvements at Birmingham Park to increase signage addressing off-leash dogs, bicycles and updated trails maps, adding mounting blocks/steps and working with the parks and recreation department to establish parameters around mountain bikes in the park.