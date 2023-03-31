BreakingNews
UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash
Milton equestrian committee discusses plans for year ahead

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton Equestrian Committee recently met with the city council to review their accomplishments in 2022 and their plans for the 12 months ahead.

Among their accomplishments, the MEC made significant improvements at Birmingham Park, including a designated trailer parking area, two new trails and a water source and hitching posts. They also added a new equestrian riding space at Birmingham and Freemanville Roads, created an equestrian webpage, increased awareness through social media and advertising and worked with first responders on how to interact with horses.

This year, the committee is continuing improvements at Birmingham Park to increase signage addressing off-leash dogs, bicycles and updated trails maps, adding mounting blocks/steps and working with the parks and recreation department to establish parameters around mountain bikes in the park.

The committee is also exploring the establishment of a dedicated dog park in the Freemanville Road/Birmingham Road space. Plans also include more trail opportunities and future equestrian amenities on several properties including Milton City Park, the Kennedy property and Cooper Sands property.

