ajc logo
X

Milton encouraging attendance at septic system workshop

Milton is encouraging residents to register to attend Fulton County’s upcoming "Virtual Septic System Education Workshop" 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. (Photo Courtesy Rooter Plus)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milton is encouraging residents to register to attend Fulton County’s upcoming "Virtual Septic System Education Workshop" 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. (Photo Courtesy Rooter Plus)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

Since most of Milton land is residential and many of those homes have their own septic tanks, the city is encouraging residents to register to attend Fulton County’s upcoming “Virtual Septic System Education Workshop” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Gain a better understanding of how septic systems work and what to do if they don’t.

Underground septic tanks are a necessity for property not connected to a city or county sewer line. Learning the proper use and maintenance can help avoid household waste backups and keep your system working efficiently longer.

The event is free, but registration in advance is required: https://forms.gle/gee1TU2wq2EZJPEp6. Registration offers an opportunity to ask questions in advance. Information: Kelli.Edwards@fultoncountyga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data3h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
3h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
5h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves inch closer as final month begins
AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves inch closer as final month begins
Dave Ragone’s fingerprints all over revamped Falcons offense
4h ago
The Latest
Improvements coming to Old Roswell Road at Warsaw Road
Roswell working with Johns Creek on Nesbit Ferry project
Roswell honors former councilman described as ‘true public servant’ for residents
Featured
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
3h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top