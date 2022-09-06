Milton encouraging attendance at septic system workshop

Since most of Milton land is residential and many of those homes have their own septic tanks, the city is encouraging residents to register to attend Fulton County’s upcoming “Virtual Septic System Education Workshop” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Gain a better understanding of how septic systems work and what to do if they don’t.
Underground septic tanks are a necessity for property not connected to a city or county sewer line. Learning the proper use and maintenance can help avoid household waste backups and keep your system working efficiently longer.
The event is free, but registration in advance is required: https://forms.gle/gee1TU2wq2EZJPEp6. Registration offers an opportunity to ask questions in advance. Information: Kelli.Edwards@fultoncountyga.gov.
