Milton drivers to see improvements at three intersections

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

After seeking input from the community, and in close coordination with Roswell and the Georgia Department of Transportation, Milton is planning to improve traffic flow and safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists along Cox Road.

This TSPLOST-funded project will lead to upgrades at the Cox Road intersections at Ga. 140/Arnold Mill Road, Etris/Ebenezer roads and King Road. The work is expected to also improve conditions near the driveways at Legacy Park, the Porter Academy and Ebenezer Methodist Church.

This multi-faceted project will be funded through TSPLOST II. Milton will pay 100% of costs related to improvements to the Cox Road and Ga. 140 intersection, as well as 75% of the Cox Road intersections at both King Road and Etris/Ebenezer roads. Roswell will pay for the remainder 25%.

Details including documents, maps and other information: www.miltonga.gov/CoxRoad

