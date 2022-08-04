Milton contract saves on medical waste

The Milton City Council recently approved a contract with Go Green Solutions to provide medical waste pickup and disposal for all fire stations in Milton.
According to city documents, the fire department creates enough medical waste from calls to warrant disposal on a quarterly basis.
Medical waste is considered any material that comes in contact with bodily fluids. This can include bandaging, clothing, needles and IV catheters. Go Green Solutions’ website states, “Paper towels, wipes, gloves, syringes without needles, bandages or dressings containing minute amounts of blood or fluid” is considered medical waste.
To reduce costs, the city obtained three quotes with Go Green Solutions coming in as the most economical. Servicing all three fire stations will cost approximately $50,000 annually.
