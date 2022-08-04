BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man kills woman at Atlanta high-rise, shoots self at Central Park, cops say
ajc logo
X

Milton contract saves on medical waste

Milton recently approved a contract with to provide medical waste pickup and disposal for all fire stations in Milton. (Courtesy Go Green Solutions)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milton recently approved a contract with to provide medical waste pickup and disposal for all fire stations in Milton. (Courtesy Go Green Solutions)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a contract with Go Green Solutions to provide medical waste pickup and disposal for all fire stations in Milton.

According to city documents, the fire department creates enough medical waste from calls to warrant disposal on a quarterly basis.

Medical waste is considered any material that comes in contact with bodily fluids. This can include bandaging, clothing, needles and IV catheters. Go Green Solutions’ website states, “Paper towels, wipes, gloves, syringes without needles, bandages or dressings containing minute amounts of blood or fluid” is considered medical waste.

To reduce costs, the city obtained three quotes with Go Green Solutions coming in as the most economical. Servicing all three fire stations will cost approximately $50,000 annually.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: Stop filming in Georgia9h ago
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing over 1,000 glasses from Warby Parker
3h ago
Georgia teacher pension fund dropped $15 billion in rough year for stocks
9h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
12h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
12h ago
Clayton County police officer, under murder indictment, reassigned after outcry
7h ago
The Latest
Alpharetta community center roof needs a retrofit
4h ago
Sandy Springs approves agreement with MARTA
23h ago
Milton voters could lower senior property taxes
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
11h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
28m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top