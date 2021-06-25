Milton continues pet therapy at Camp Joyful Soles

The Milton City Council recently renewed an agreement with Happy Tails Pet Therapy to continue weekly visits to Camp Joyful Soles, the city’s special needs camp for individuals age 13-22.
Happy Tails Pet Therapy is a volunteer-based organization that brings therapy dogs to various locations such as schools, hospitals, and camps. It is one of the popular visitors to come to Camp Joyful Soles.
The organization provides qualified teams for Animal Assisted Therapy, Animal Assisted Activity or Animal Activity Education. The therapy is designed to enhance physical, emotional, social and cognitive well-being of clients.
The renewed agreement with Milton is a formality allowing the relationship to continue. There is no financial impact to the city.