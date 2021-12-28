Milton considering changes pertaining to alcohol-related businesses

At Milton’s two most recent council meetings, the city has discussed possible changes to the city’s alcohol ordinances. While the city continues to explore the issue, it has extended an emergency moratorium on the acceptance of new alcohol applications for breweries, micro-breweries, distilleries, micro-distilleries and and all other establishments serving alcohol.
The moratorium also prevents new applications for development permits, building permits, rezonings, modifications, variances, use permits, warrants or any other permit for use on property for alcohol consumption in Milton.
This emergency moratorium is a supplement to the one approved by the city on Oct. 4 and will be in place for an additional 32 days, or Jan. 21.
