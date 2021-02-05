X

Milton community meeting to discuss comprehensive plan

Milton will hold a Community Education Session Feb. 11 on the Comprehensive Plan Update. (Courtesy City of Milton)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In Milton’s ongoing efforts to update the city’s comprehensive plan, a Community Education Session will be held via Zoom 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11. To participate, visit www.cityofmiltonga.us for the meeting link.

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan document is intended to help further define Milton’s character and create a road map for future housing, transportation and environmental development. Comprehensive plans are generally updated every 5 to 10 years as the community’s needs and vision change. The community is offered numerous opportunities throughout the process to help city leaders shape the plan.

Milton’s downtown area and commercial corridor were part of the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.

