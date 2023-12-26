Milton awards six schools with environmental education grants

Summit Hill Elementary School, one of six schools to receive a Milton Environmental Education Grant is expanding its Shares Garden, which serves as an outdoor classroom for curriculum related to the ecosystem and sustainable gardening that aligns with Georgia science standards. They’ll use the grant funding to add planter boxes, make landscaping improvements, and install birdhouses. (Courtesy City of Milton)

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago

Each year, Milton gives out funding to boost eco-friendly efforts at public schools. Past funds have been used for things like pollinator plants, composting, native plantings, water quality and recycling.

This year the city has awarded six schools each with $600 environmental education grants.

The 2023 grant recipients are Cambridge High School, Milton High School, Northwestern Middle School, Birmingham Falls Elementary School, Cogburn Woods Elementary School and Summit Hill Elementary School.

