Milton awards six schools with environmental education grants

Each year, Milton gives out funding to boost eco-friendly efforts at public schools. Past funds have been used for things like pollinator plants, composting, native plantings, water quality and recycling.
This year the city has awarded six schools each with $600 environmental education grants.
The 2023 grant recipients are Cambridge High School, Milton High School, Northwestern Middle School, Birmingham Falls Elementary School, Cogburn Woods Elementary School and Summit Hill Elementary School.
About the Author