Milton awards design contract for new fire station

The Milton City Council has awarded a $180,900 contract to have architect Croft & Associates PC design a new Fire Station 42.
The new firehouse, at 15240 Thompson Road, will replace a 3,700-square-foot building constructed in the 1970s.
The city’s request for proposals specified a single-story, two-bay building with a lobby, office, decontamination room, day room/kitchen, fitness area, turnout gear lockers, bunk room for eight firefighters, a tool room, outdoor porch and about 7,000 square feet, among other attributes.
The council opted to save $37,700 in architect’s fees and go with a non-LEED certified design after Fire Chief Robert Edgar said the new Station 42 would resemble the soon-to-open Station 44 in the new Public Safety Complex; it would have many LEED elements “without the plaque” of certification, according to city summary of the council meeting.
Information: https://bit.ly/2E9a3kh