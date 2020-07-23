Milton awards design contract for new fire station

The new firehouse, at 15240 Thompson Road, will replace a 3,700-square-foot building constructed in the 1970s.

The city’s request for proposals specified a single-story, two-bay building with a lobby, office, decontamination room, day room/kitchen, fitness area, turnout gear lockers, bunk room for eight firefighters, a tool room, outdoor porch and about 7,000 square feet, among other attributes.