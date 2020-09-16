Milton awards $409K Cogburn sidewalk contract

The Milton City Council has approved a $409,740 construction contract for sidewalks along Cogburn Road to connect Cambridge High School with the Devonshire Farms and Oakstone Glen subdivisions.
DAF Concrete Inc. submitted the lowest of four bids for the project, according to an agenda report to the council from Public Works Director Robert Drewry.
Plans drawn by Wolverton & Associates, now known as CHA Consulting, call for a 5-foot-wide sidewalk and ADA compliant ramps. DAF is to start within 10 days of the notice to proceed and complete the work within 180 days, according to its contract.