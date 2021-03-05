Milton arts council announces 2nd annual creative writing contest

Submissions are due by Friday, March 15 to miltonartscouncil@gmail.com. Label them ‘Middle School Entry’ or ‘High School Entry’ and include full name and contact information. Winners will be announced April 1.

The Milton Arts Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing arts to the community. The noprofit advocates for, and participates in, the selection and interpretation of cultural art and cultural art events, encourages local exploration, generates civic pride, showcases local artists, and increases tourism in Milton.