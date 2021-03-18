Milton approves new five-year strategic plan

Priorities include sustainability and resiliency that is “fostered by an engaged government focused on community partnerships, creative funding methods, and deliberate efficiency,” smart land planning to reflect Milton’s “unique character, rural charm, and equestrian lifestyle,” and acquisition, management, and development of public land and resources to “offer plentiful quality recreational opportunities that support a uniquely Milton sense of place and community while treasuring the hundreds of acres of beautiful, city-owned nature preserves that contribute to Milton’s “small town feel.”