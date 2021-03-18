Milton approves new five-year strategic plan

The Milton City Council recently approved the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, a document used to establish the city’s vision, values, goals, objectives, and ways to measure its success over the next five years.
View the plan: www.cityofmiltonga.us/home/showpublisheddocument....
The plan is the result of extensive community input and features three strategic priorities that will guide city government over the next five years.
Priorities include sustainability and resiliency that is “fostered by an engaged government focused on community partnerships, creative funding methods, and deliberate efficiency,” smart land planning to reflect Milton’s “unique character, rural charm, and equestrian lifestyle,” and acquisition, management, and development of public land and resources to “offer plentiful quality recreational opportunities that support a uniquely Milton sense of place and community while treasuring the hundreds of acres of beautiful, city-owned nature preserves that contribute to Milton’s “small town feel.”