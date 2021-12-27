Hamburger icon
Milton approves contract to repair bridge over Little River along Clarity Road

Milton recently approved a contract with Gracie Gray Contractors, Inc. for guardrail repair on the Clarity Road bridge over Little River. (Courtesy Gracie Gray Contractors)
Milton recently approved a contract with Gracie Gray Contractors, Inc. for guardrail repair on the Clarity Road bridge over Little River. (Courtesy Gracie Gray Contractors)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

Clarity Road bridge over Little River in Milton was closed Mar. 10 due to a damaged bridge railing and post. The railing had been previously damaged but the last collision completely detached the safety railing from the superstructure.

The city contracted with Heath & Lineback Engineers to perform a visual inspection with repair details and specifications. After considering all the options, the city has chosen to move forward with repairing the railing on both sides of the bridge with a guardrail system and cleaning the bridge deck to extend its life.

The Milton City Council recently approved a $76,100 contract with Gracie Gray Contractors for the repair project with the painted guardrail system and get the bridge back open to traffic.

