Milton approves contract to repair bridge over Little River along Clarity Road

The city contracted with Heath & Lineback Engineers to perform a visual inspection with repair details and specifications. After considering all the options, the city has chosen to move forward with repairing the railing on both sides of the bridge with a guardrail system and cleaning the bridge deck to extend its life.

The Milton City Council recently approved a $76,100 contract with Gracie Gray Contractors for the repair project with the painted guardrail system and get the bridge back open to traffic.