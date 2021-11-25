ajc logo
Milton approves contract for Morris Road pavement evaluation

Milton recently approved a contract for geotechnical services of pavement evaluation for the Morris Road Widening Project.
Milton recently approved a contract for geotechnical services of pavement evaluation for the Morris Road Widening Project. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $12,995 contract with ECS Southeast, LLP for geotechnical services of pavement evaluation for the Morris Road Widening Project.

This project will support the final engineering design of the TSPLOST Morris Road Widening Project.

Currently, the McGinnis Ferry Road Interchange with Ga. 400 project includes widening McGinnis Ferry Road to Bethany Bend where McGinnis Ferry Road becomes Morris Road.

The Morris Road project will tie into the McGinnis Ferry project by widening and continuing to the south/west to tie into the four-lane section of Morris Road at Webb Road.

The purpose of the geotechnical exploration is to obtain information about the subsurface of existing pavement along the proposed new alignment for the roadway before the full depth reclamation mix design takes place from Webb Road to Bethany Bend.

