Milton approves contract for landscape design at Milton Senior Center

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with Pond & Company for landscape design services at the Thomas Byrd Sr. House at 15690 Hopewell Rd., home of the Milton Senior Center.
The intersection improvements at Birmingham Road and Hopewell Road incorporated some landscape and hardscape elements on the frontage of the Thomas Byrd Sr. House, but the city approved additional funding in the FY 22 budget for a slope landscaping project at the site.
The project will extend the rubble wall, re-grade the slope to accommodate landscape growth, plant the slope with appropriate landscape materials and incorporate public art where applicable.
Pond & Company will provide design services to improve landscaping, specifically the slope along Hopewell Road. This includes creating a basemap, developing a landscape planting plan, and providing a final construction plan to the city.
About the Author