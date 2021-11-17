ajc logo
X

Milton approves contract for landscape design at Milton Senior Center

Milton recently approved an agreement with Pond & Company for landscape design services at the Thomas Byrd Sr. House, home of the Milton Senior Center.
Caption
Milton recently approved an agreement with Pond & Company for landscape design services at the Thomas Byrd Sr. House, home of the Milton Senior Center.

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with Pond & Company for landscape design services at the Thomas Byrd Sr. House at 15690 Hopewell Rd., home of the Milton Senior Center.

The intersection improvements at Birmingham Road and Hopewell Road incorporated some landscape and hardscape elements on the frontage of the Thomas Byrd Sr. House, but the city approved additional funding in the FY 22 budget for a slope landscaping project at the site.

The project will extend the rubble wall, re-grade the slope to accommodate landscape growth, plant the slope with appropriate landscape materials and incorporate public art where applicable.

Pond & Company will provide design services to improve landscaping, specifically the slope along Hopewell Road. This includes creating a basemap, developing a landscape planting plan, and providing a final construction plan to the city.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Glenridge Drive reconstruction project to close lanes on Ga. 9/Roswell Road
2h ago
Johns Creek dumps city tourism board; mayor vows veto
4h ago
Sandy Springs accepting proposals for nonprofit recreation grants
6h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top