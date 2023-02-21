Milton approves contract for Hamby Road bridge rail replacement

The bridge over a tributary of Chicken Creek on Hamby Road in Milton was damaged following an accident Friday, Dec. 30. The damage to the bridge required immediate action to prevent disruption of a major thoroughfare so emergency repairs were made by Gracie Gray Contractors.
Special design components needed for the repair had to be ordered and fabricated but temporary attachments were used to secure a railing and get the bridge back open. The time critical repair allowed traffic to resume with limited impact to commuters and no impact to school bus transportation.
The city is now ready to completely repair the bridge railings and has approved an $86,637 contract with Gracie Gray Contractors for all materials and services necessary to complete the project.
The city anticipates the full cost of the repairs will be paid by the vehicle owner’s insurance.
The contract includes grading, erosion control and grass replacement along with the guardrail that meets Georgia Department of Transportation standards.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC