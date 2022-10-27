BreakingNews
BREAKING: 17-year-old student dies in shooting after leaving Norcross High
Milton approves contract for guardrail inventory

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

Milton’s Local Road Safety Plan recommended upgrading guardrails near the city’s bridges and culverts. In a recent city council action, the city approved a $43,880 contract with Practical Design Partners for a Geographic Information System (GIS) Guardrail Inventory and Prioritization project.

The project will map and evaluate the guardrails along approximately 182 miles of city-owned streets, then develop priorities for guardrail repair and replacement.

The inventory will be a combination of information obtained through Google Streetview and field investigation to determine the types of guardrails, heights, end terminals, distance from roadways, and adjacent topography. Engineers will then turn the inventory into a recommendation list based on urgency and risk to the public, as well as a cost estimate for repairs and replacements.

