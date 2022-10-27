Milton approves contract for guardrail inventory

The project will map and evaluate the guardrails along approximately 182 miles of city-owned streets, then develop priorities for guardrail repair and replacement.

The inventory will be a combination of information obtained through Google Streetview and field investigation to determine the types of guardrails, heights, end terminals, distance from roadways, and adjacent topography. Engineers will then turn the inventory into a recommendation list based on urgency and risk to the public, as well as a cost estimate for repairs and replacements.