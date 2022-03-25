Milton approves $4.3 million construction contract to rebuild Fire Station 42

The work includes the construction of a 6,660 square foot one-story, two bay drive-thru fire station, a parking lot, parking lot lighting, landscaping, site retaining walls and other site work as shown on the construction plans prepared by Croft & Associates. In addition, the contractor will provide all materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform the work.

The original bid price was $4,655,000 but after several engineering options considered, the final contract price is $4,292,000 and including owner’s contingency of $175,000.