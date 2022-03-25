ajc logo
Milton approves $4.3 million construction contract to rebuild Fire Station 42

Milton recently approved a $4,292,000 construction contract for the construction of Milton Fire Station 42 at 15240 Thompson Rd. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $4,292,000 construction services agreement with Cooper & Company for the construction of Milton Fire Station 42 at 15240 Thompson Road.

The work includes the construction of a 6,660 square foot one-story, two bay drive-thru fire station, a parking lot, parking lot lighting, landscaping, site retaining walls and other site work as shown on the construction plans prepared by Croft & Associates. In addition, the contractor will provide all materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform the work.

The original bid price was $4,655,000 but after several engineering options considered, the final contract price is $4,292,000 and including owner’s contingency of $175,000.

