Milton, Alpharetta police with local clergy to discuss policing

In response to the recent conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, Milton Police Chief Rich Austin, Alpharetta Department of Public Safety Director John Robison and other local dignitaries and clergy invite the community to “Alpharetta & Milton Community Conversation: An Open Dialogue with the Neighborhood, the Police, and the Church” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 at St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Webb Bridge Road in Alpharetta.
Noting he feels his department has policies and positive organizational values in place with an emphasis on treating everyone with dignity and respect, Chief Austin stated, “We also realize that to maintain strong relationships and best practices, we must be relentless in our work. We must continue to learn, engage, and listen to our community.”