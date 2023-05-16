BreakingNews
Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
Milton adopts urban growth boundaries

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

In an additional effort to clearly define commercial areas versus rural areas, the Milton City Council recently adopted an “Urban Growth Boundary.”

The map is intended to work in conjunction with the city’s existing master plans and comprehensive plan but not to amend either. The goal is to sustain and protect Milton’s rural areas while promoting the development and redevelopment of property within commercially zoned areas. The UGB does not change any current zonings or uses.

Among the comments presented during presentation of the UGB, the committee recommended that a small area plan be conducted for the Arnold Mill corridor to determine future land use and potential future inclusion inside the boundary.

Final approval of the boundary noted, in the event the UGB creates a deviation between existing plans, the pertinent master plan or comprehensive plan will have control.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

