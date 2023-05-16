Milton adopts urban growth boundaries

The map is intended to work in conjunction with the city’s existing master plans and comprehensive plan but not to amend either. The goal is to sustain and protect Milton’s rural areas while promoting the development and redevelopment of property within commercially zoned areas. The UGB does not change any current zonings or uses.

Among the comments presented during presentation of the UGB, the committee recommended that a small area plan be conducted for the Arnold Mill corridor to determine future land use and potential future inclusion inside the boundary.