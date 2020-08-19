Milton adopts trails plan to guide future projects

Breaking News

The Milton City Council has adopted a Milton Community Trail Prioritization Plan to guide trail planning for Birmingham Park (pictured) and other city green space. CITY OF MILTON
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Milton City Council has approved a Community Trail Prioritization Plan to guide the city in placing future trails and sidewalks.

The plan follows a 16-month process involving public comment, target groups, an online survey, meetings of the 25-member Milton Trails Advisory Committee, and field trips to the Crabapple area, Deerfield district and Lackey Road greenspace preserve, according to a city announcement. To view the document: https://bit.ly/2CCseOC

Community Development Director Parag Agrawal said the plan has four priorities: New trails and sidewalks in the Crabapple downtown area; ditto for the Crabapple commercial district; safety for walkers, bike riders and horseback riders; and looking at potential trails in city-owned green space, specifically the nature preserves at Cooper Sandy and along Lackey Road.

Recent additions to the plan include statements about possible public-private partnerships, and partnerships with land trusts, officials said. Information: https://bit.ly/3aBw5bn

