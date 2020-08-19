Milton adopts trails plan to guide future projects

The plan follows a 16-month process involving public comment, target groups, an online survey, meetings of the 25-member Milton Trails Advisory Committee, and field trips to the Crabapple area, Deerfield district and Lackey Road greenspace preserve, according to a city announcement. To view the document: https://bit.ly/2CCseOC

Community Development Director Parag Agrawal said the plan has four priorities: New trails and sidewalks in the Crabapple downtown area; ditto for the Crabapple commercial district; safety for walkers, bike riders and horseback riders; and looking at potential trails in city-owned green space, specifically the nature preserves at Cooper Sandy and along Lackey Road.