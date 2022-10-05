Milton adopts 2023 budgets

The General Fund, the city’s main operating fund, includes $38 million in projected revenues or 69% of the citywide total. This represents a $327,668, or 0.9% decrease in operating revenues, over the FY 2022 amended budget.

The budget is created with the assumption the city will continue operations at current service levels, along with maintenance and operating initiatives. Capital initiatives, which are significant new city construction projects and other capital-related purchases of equipment and vehicles are factored in as well as increases to employee compensation based on comparisons of pay with those from similar nearby governments.