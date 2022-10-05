ajc logo
X

Milton adopts 2023 budgets

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
58 minutes ago

Following a series of public hearings, the Milton City Council recently adopted the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget for each fund.

The General Fund, the city’s main operating fund, includes $38 million in projected revenues or 69% of the citywide total. This represents a $327,668, or 0.9% decrease in operating revenues, over the FY 2022 amended budget.

The budget is created with the assumption the city will continue operations at current service levels, along with maintenance and operating initiatives. Capital initiatives, which are significant new city construction projects and other capital-related purchases of equipment and vehicles are factored in as well as increases to employee compensation based on comparisons of pay with those from similar nearby governments.

Several initiatives were deferred including hiring a police records clerk and several part-time positions, including two more public safety ambassadors. City Manager Steve Krokoff indicated most new positions in the approved budget will not be filled until there is a resolution in negotiations between Fulton County and its cities on how to divide Local Option Sales Tax revenues.

View the FY 2023 Budget: www.miltonga.gov/government/finance/budget.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

3 possible candidates for Georgia Tech athletic director2h ago

UGA freshman arrested, accused of making threats on Yik Yak
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Walker responds to abortion story with words, but legal action has yet to follow
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Walker responds to abortion story with words, but legal action has yet to follow
7h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

New gang prosecution unit leads to indictments of alleged gang members
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Avoid property fraud with Fulton app
6h ago
Johns Creek to transform Cauley Creek plant into STEM playground
7h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Featured

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
9h ago
Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top