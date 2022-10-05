Milton adopts 2023 budgets

Following a series of public hearings, the Milton City Council recently adopted the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget for each fund.
The General Fund, the city’s main operating fund, includes $38 million in projected revenues or 69% of the citywide total. This represents a $327,668, or 0.9% decrease in operating revenues, over the FY 2022 amended budget.
The budget is created with the assumption the city will continue operations at current service levels, along with maintenance and operating initiatives. Capital initiatives, which are significant new city construction projects and other capital-related purchases of equipment and vehicles are factored in as well as increases to employee compensation based on comparisons of pay with those from similar nearby governments.
Several initiatives were deferred including hiring a police records clerk and several part-time positions, including two more public safety ambassadors. City Manager Steve Krokoff indicated most new positions in the approved budget will not be filled until there is a resolution in negotiations between Fulton County and its cities on how to divide Local Option Sales Tax revenues.
View the FY 2023 Budget: www.miltonga.gov/government/finance/budget.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com