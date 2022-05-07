ajc logo
X

May is Bike Month in Alpharetta

Representatives from Bike Alpharetta join Alpharetta officials on May 2 to declare May as Bike Month in the city. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

caption arrowCaption
Representatives from Bike Alpharetta join Alpharetta officials on May 2 to declare May as Bike Month in the city. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently joined forces with Bike Alpharetta and the League of American Bicyclists to declare May as Bike Month in the city.

In the proclamation, the city promised residents of Alpharetta and its visitors “will experience the joys of bicycling through educational programs, races, commuting events, charity events, or by simply getting out and going for a ride.”

The action also acknowledges the importance of creating a bicycling-friendly community to “improve citizens’ health, well-being, and quality of life; promote growth of local economies; attract tourism dollars; improve traffic safety; and reduce pollution, congestion, and wear and tear on our streets and roads.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell seeks comment on Annual Action Plan
23h ago
Roswell among metro Atlanta communities to mark National Day of Prayer
Milton migrates emails to new miltonga.gov
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top