May is Bike Month in Alpharetta

In the proclamation, the city promised residents of Alpharetta and its visitors “will experience the joys of bicycling through educational programs, races, commuting events, charity events, or by simply getting out and going for a ride.”

The action also acknowledges the importance of creating a bicycling-friendly community to “improve citizens’ health, well-being, and quality of life; promote growth of local economies; attract tourism dollars; improve traffic safety; and reduce pollution, congestion, and wear and tear on our streets and roads.”