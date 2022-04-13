Major Carol Brandau Sundling recognized as “Esteemed Veteran of Roswell”

Major Sundling became a military nurse following in the footsteps of her mother, Lieutenant Jean Schrum Brandau Rathfon, who served in WWII as a United States Army Nurse.

She served in the United States Air Force in 1970 after completing flight training in Aerospace Medicine. Told that women would not be sent into combat areas with enemy troops, Sundling was later sent to Vietnam after the Air Force was depleted of male nurses. She arrived in Vietnam on her birthday and served her country proudly for one year near enemy lines.