Major Carol Brandau Sundling recognized as “Esteemed Veteran of Roswell”

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and the City Council recently celebrated Major Carol Brandau Sundling as an Esteemed Veteran of Roswell.
Major Sundling became a military nurse following in the footsteps of her mother, Lieutenant Jean Schrum Brandau Rathfon, who served in WWII as a United States Army Nurse.
She served in the United States Air Force in 1970 after completing flight training in Aerospace Medicine. Told that women would not be sent into combat areas with enemy troops, Sundling was later sent to Vietnam after the Air Force was depleted of male nurses. She arrived in Vietnam on her birthday and served her country proudly for one year near enemy lines.
Sundling was then placed in service in the demilitarized zone in Saigon with the 903rd Air Medivac Squadron. She worked as a flight nurse on field helicopters, picking up wounded soldiers, conducting 15 missions per day.
According to the city’s proclamation, “We shall always remember that the strength of our community and nation is in our collective bond to a spirit of service and that there is no higher calling than those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and the City of Roswell is proud to commemorate this great service of yours.”
