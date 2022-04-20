Long-time Alpharetta resident recognized for service

Alpharetta recently recognized long-time resident Larry Attig for his years of service on the Planning Commission with a service award and proclamation.
According to the proclamation, Attig and his wife Margo, are known for the beautiful home garden. The couple was even featured on an episode of the PBS Emmy-award winning show, “Growing a Greener World.”
Attig has owned and operated several businesses including Statebridge Stables, Village Coffee House, Nature’s Rainbow Flower Shop, and Nature’s Veranda Container Gardens.
He was one of the founders of the Downtown Alpharetta Farmer’s Market and in 1993 helped create the Downtown Alpharetta Business Association. In 2004, he helped found and served as president of the Downtown Alpharetta Trade Association and has served on the Board of Directors for the Alpharetta Business Association.
Attig has served on the city’s Planning Commission for the past eight years. He has also been a member of the 2030 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and was integral in the planning and development of Alpharetta City Center and the 2003 Alpharetta Downtown Master Plan.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com