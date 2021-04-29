Local Take Back efforts keep drugs off the street

On Saturday, April 24, Johns Creek and Milton police departments invited the public to participate in the DEA’s National Rx Take Back Day.
Johns Creek Police collected more than 593 pounds of prescription medications during the one-day event.
Despite the day’s stormy weather, Milton residents also dropped off about 170 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications to the Milton Police Department.
The National Rx Take Back Day event provides a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. Proper disposal helps keep unwanted medications from polluting local water sources and prevents drugs from being abused for recreational purposes.
Both police departments would like to thank the public for helping keep prescription medications off the streets.
Learn more: www.takebackday.dea.gov.