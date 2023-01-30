Leadership Sandy Springs to hold gala celebrating 35th anniversary

Leadership Sandy Springs will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a fundraising gala in February.
The event is being planned with an “Old Hollywood Glam theme” and will include live music and dancing, as well as casino games such as blackjack, poker and roulette. No money will be won or exchanged for the casino games, a statement said.
A silent auction will also be held.
The gala will take place 7-11 p.m., Feb. 25 in Studio 1 Theater on the City Springs campus. Tickets are $100.
“We encourage everyone to dress up in an Old Hollywood (glamorous) style, or wear cocktail attire,” said Pam Rosenthal, who co-chairs the gala committee with Janon Redmond.
Leadership Sandy Springs is a nonprofit of professional members that lead and participate in programs that educate and benefit the community, the statement said. The organization’s projects include Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs to spruce up school grounds and parks, and assist with projects at the Community Assistance Center and other nonprofits.
Visit leadershipsandysprings.org for more information and to purchase tickets to the event.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: David Barnes / AJC