Lane closures to slow Atlanta traffic on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road this weekend

Contractors working for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-85 southbound at Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta this weekend as crews continue bridge preservation activities at four locations on the interstate in DeKalb and Fulton counties.
Weather and on-site conditions permitting one right lane and the right shoulder lane will be closed 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 on I-85 southbound at Cheshire Bridge Road.
The lane closures will help ensure the safety of work crews and drivers as construction crews perform maintenance and preservation work to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This project is scheduled for completion in winter 2021.
Message boards will alert drivers of the upcoming closures. Motorists should expect delays, use alternate routes, reduce speeds and use caution while driving through the work zone.
Real-time traffic information is available by calling 511, at 511ga.org, or through the Georgia 511 app.
