Lane closures to slow Atlanta traffic on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road this weekend

Weather and on-site conditions permitting one right lane and the right shoulder lane will be closed 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 on I-85 southbound at Cheshire Bridge Road.

The lane closures will help ensure the safety of work crews and drivers as construction crews perform maintenance and preservation work to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This project is scheduled for completion in winter 2021.