Keep North Fulton Beautiful shredding event returns

Keep North Fulton Beautiful returns 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17 with Shred Fest 2021 at 620 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs. The event is free and open to all, not just residents of Sandy Springs.
Participants can bring documents containing sensitive information for secure on-site shredding. The event is limited to 10 boxes or bags of documents per vehicle, or a 400-pound maximum limit.
Although the event is free, tax deductible donations are suggested. Shredding usually costs $0.50 per pound making a 400-pound load normally cost as much as $200.
All proceeds benefit 501(c)(3) nonprofit Keep North Fulton Beautiful programs, recycling center, and future events.
Volunteer to help: www.tinyurl.com/KNFBshred.