Keep North Fulton Beautiful needs your input

Keep North Fulton Beautiful is seeking opinions from Sandy Springs and Johns Creek citizens on how they can improve your conservation experience. Through the end of November, feedback can be provided via an online survey at www.tinyurl.com/KNFBsurvey.

The survey seeks information about activities the public might have participated in including recycling, river cleanups, adopt a road efforts and household hazardous waste events.

This survey also provides an opportunity to share ways KNFB might improve the public’s experience.