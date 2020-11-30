Johns Creek utility to start streetlight conversion

Select high-pressure sodium fixtures will be replaced by energy efficient, light-emitting diode (LED) technology that promises fewer outages and reduced maintenance, city officials said. Weather permitting, the work should be finished by year’s end.

“We see the new LED streetlights as a measurable safety improvement to aid drivers, bikers and pedestrians with improved visibility thanks to a wider and more consistent light pattern,” said Chris Haggard, Johns Creek public works director.