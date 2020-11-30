Johns Creek utility to start streetlight conversion

Johns Creek residents should start enjoying brighter streets and sidewalks in early December, as the Sawnee EMC begins a streetlight conversion project.
Select high-pressure sodium fixtures will be replaced by energy efficient, light-emitting diode (LED) technology that promises fewer outages and reduced maintenance, city officials said. Weather permitting, the work should be finished by year’s end.
“We see the new LED streetlights as a measurable safety improvement to aid drivers, bikers and pedestrians with improved visibility thanks to a wider and more consistent light pattern,” said Chris Haggard, Johns Creek public works director.
Only lights on public streets and in public areas, such as parking lots and City Hall, will be converted. EMC members interested in converting private streetlights can contact the utility at 770-887-2363 or customerservice@sawnee.com
