Johns Creek utility bills begin coming from the city

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago
X

Beginning this month, Johns Creek residents will receive their stormwater utility bills from the city instead of Fulton County.

In 2020, the city completed a citywide assessment of the stormwater system to determine the condition of the system and to estimate the cost associated with repair and maintenance over the next 10 years. To make repairs and bring the system up to current standards, Johns Creek officially established a Stormwater Utility in 2021 to operate and fund a stormwater management program. Among the benefits, all collected fees are spent only on operating and administering the stormwater management program.

Pay online at www.johnscreekga.gov/stormwater. Information on the Stormwater Utility: www.JohnsCreekGA.gov/StormwaterUtility.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

WATCH: What we learned aboard Cumberland’s free, self-driving bus4h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now
3h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
2h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
2h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Milton

Application for new breakfast and event facility in Milton withdrawn
6h ago
Roswell councilman announces he’s not running for third term
Roswell task force to hold first meeting on Canton Street project
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
1h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top