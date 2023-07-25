Johns Creek utility bills begin coming from the city

Beginning this month, Johns Creek residents will receive their stormwater utility bills from the city instead of Fulton County.

In 2020, the city completed a citywide assessment of the stormwater system to determine the condition of the system and to estimate the cost associated with repair and maintenance over the next 10 years. To make repairs and bring the system up to current standards, Johns Creek officially established a Stormwater Utility in 2021 to operate and fund a stormwater management program. Among the benefits, all collected fees are spent only on operating and administering the stormwater management program.

Pay online at www.johnscreekga.gov/stormwater. Information on the Stormwater Utility: www.JohnsCreekGA.gov/StormwaterUtility.