Johns Creek to host hazardous waste collection

A household hazardous waste collection for Johns Creek residents only has been announced for Saturday morning, Nov. 7, at Johns Creek City Hall.

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The drive-through collection, for Johns Creek residents only, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. Pre-registration is mandatory, and the deadline to do so is 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, or when the registration cap is reached, whichever comes first, the city said.

Face masks are required, and participants are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Accepted materials include up to 10 containers/10 gallons of paint; herbicides and pesticides; motor oil, anti-freeze and gasoline; mercury thermostats and thermometers; fluorescent bulbs; electronics; propane cylinders; fire extinguishers and smoke detectors; and cooking oils. No medical wastes, needles, ammunition or pharmaceuticals will be accepted.

Information, and to register: https://bit.ly/3jynid2

