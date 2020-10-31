Johns Creek to host hazardous waste collection

Johns Creek and Keep North Fulton Beautiful announced a household hazardous waste event for November.
The drive-through collection, for Johns Creek residents only, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. Pre-registration is mandatory, and the deadline to do so is 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, or when the registration cap is reached, whichever comes first, the city said.
Face masks are required, and participants are asked to remain in their vehicles.
Accepted materials include up to 10 containers/10 gallons of paint; herbicides and pesticides; motor oil, anti-freeze and gasoline; mercury thermostats and thermometers; fluorescent bulbs; electronics; propane cylinders; fire extinguishers and smoke detectors; and cooking oils. No medical wastes, needles, ammunition or pharmaceuticals will be accepted.
Information, and to register: https://bit.ly/3jynid2