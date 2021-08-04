Johns Creek to hold public hearings on millage rate

In 2020 Johns Creek adopted a millage rate of 3.986. This represented an increase of 0.43 mills from the adopted 2019 rate of 3.552. The city’s recently approved Fiscal Year 2022 budget is based on maintaining the millage rate at 3.986 mills (or $3.986 for every $1,000 of net assessed value). With increased property values, residents can anticipate an increase in property taxes at this same millage rate.

The Johns Creek City Council is expected to adopt the 2021 millage rate at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 during the city council meeting.