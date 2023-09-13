Johns Creek to feature 30 authors in literary book fair

Bestselling author Kristin Harmel and more than 30 writers will be featured during an inaugural book fair in Johns Creek in October.

The Johns Creek Literary Book Fair, presented by Emory Johns Creek Hospital and sponsored by the city, will take place at from noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 1 at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road.

Harmel’s latest book, “The Paris Daughter,” was a New York Times best seller. The author of more than a dozen books will be keynote speaker and discuss her most recent novel during a Q&A session.

Other novelists taking part in the event include Terrah Harris Shelton, author of “One Summer in Savannah,” and Zoe Fishman, who penned “The Fun Widow’s Book Tour.”

Harris Shelton and Fishman will join other authors on a panel of “Southern Storytellers” during the event.

“We are thrilled to bring together so many nationally recognized authors for our inaugural Johns Creek Literary Fair,” Mayor John Bradberry said in a statement. “Our community shares a love of lifetime learning and reading. I know our community will enjoy this celebration of great literature and storytelling.”

The Johns Creek Literary Fair is free. Light hors d’ oeuvres, wine and other beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit the city website at johnscreekga.gov.

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lionel Messi's status against Atlanta United being determined
1h ago

