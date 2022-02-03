Johns Creek to begin accepting community garden applications

Local gardeners, or want-to-be gardeners, in Johns Creek can begin reserving plots in the Community Garden at Newtown Park beginning Feb. 15.
The Community Garden is open to any Johns Creek resident interested in planting and maintaining a small garden plot. The garden at 3150 Old Alabama Rd. features 52 four-foot by eight-foot plots and has four raised beds for those who might experience trouble working at ground level. Individuals or groups can sign up for one or more beds.
Applications will be accepted by the Johns Creek Garden Association through Mar. 15 at www.sites.google.com/site/johnscreekgardenassociation/.
Garden plot applications include a $10 Johns Creek Garden Association membership fee and $60 application fee. Seniors over 65 will pay a $25 application fee.
All plots, except the small demo plots, are assigned by a random drawing of all applicants. Membership and application fees are refundable for people not selected to manage a plot.
