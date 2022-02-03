Johns Creek to begin accepting community garden applications

The Community Garden is open to any Johns Creek resident interested in planting and maintaining a small garden plot. The garden at 3150 Old Alabama Rd. features 52 four-foot by eight-foot plots and has four raised beds for those who might experience trouble working at ground level. Individuals or groups can sign up for one or more beds.

Applications will be accepted by the Johns Creek Garden Association through Mar. 15 at www.sites.google.com/site/johnscreekgardenassociation/.