Johns Creek students invited to apply for “Go Green” grant

Johns Creek is launching a “Go Green” grant program to encourage environmental stewardship and education among K-12 students.

Students are asked to lead and participate in projects in classrooms, on school property or as part of a school sanctioned event. The projects must have a positive environmental impact and/or promote awareness and provide education about sustainability.

Eligible topics include water conservation, habitat restoration, air quality, pollinators, wildlife protection, recycling/waste reduction, green energy and food systems (gardening and composting).

In addition to educating and raising awareness, projects should empower students through planning and execution, involve hands on activities for students, and benefit or improve the local environment or habitat at the project location or have a general positive environmental impact.

Grants will be awarded in amounts up to $1,000 each. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. All the details: www.tinyurl.com/JC-GoGreenGrants.

Questions: Olivia Ammons at Olivia.Ammons@JohnsCreekGA.gov or 678-512-3219.