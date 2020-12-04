X

Johns Creek sets meetings on Brumbelow, Buice road projects

Proposed improvements to the intersection of Brumbelow Road and Tuckerbrook Lane are the subject of a public meeting starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Johns Creek City Hall. Another meeting, on plans for Buice and Spruill roads, is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at City Hall.
Proposed improvements to the intersection of Brumbelow Road and Tuckerbrook Lane are the subject of a public meeting starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Johns Creek City Hall. Another meeting, on plans for Buice and Spruill roads, is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at City Hall.

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County | 48 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Johns Creek invites residents to view and comment on proposed improvements for Brumbelow and Buice roads at two evening meetings scheduled for December.

A meeting on intersection improvements at Brumbelow and Tuckerbrook Lane is set for Wednesday; and at Buice and Spruill Roads, for Tuesday, Dec. 15. Both meetings start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. Participants will be required to wear face masks per CDC COVID-19 recommendations.

“Staff will present two proposed concept designs, and residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback,” the city said. “For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available.”

Those attending online can view the livestream meeting at: https://bit.ly/3g5RjRo. To view and ask questions, Zoom links will be available.

Information: https://bit.ly/33DEqcm and https://bit.ly/3qnM2t1

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.