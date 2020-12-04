Johns Creek sets meetings on Brumbelow, Buice road projects

A meeting on intersection improvements at Brumbelow and Tuckerbrook Lane is set for Wednesday; and at Buice and Spruill Roads, for Tuesday, Dec. 15. Both meetings start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. Participants will be required to wear face masks per CDC COVID-19 recommendations.

“Staff will present two proposed concept designs, and residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback,” the city said. “For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available.”