Johns Creek sets collection day for bulky goods

The collection is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the Target/Home Depot parking lot, 5950 State Bridge Road. Participants are asked to wear a mask, keep a safe distance from workers, and be prepared to unload their vehicles with little or no assistance.

The event is for Johns Creek residents only. Acceptable items include appliances like refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers; cell phones, computers and televisions; bicycles, grills, lawn furniture and lawn mowers; and medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and canes.