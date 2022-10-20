Johns Creek selects artist for Cauley Creek Park artwork

Fulton County and Johns Creek agreed in 2021 to repurpose half the salvaged bridge material, or about 5 tons of steel, from the former Rogers Bridge as public art. Representatives from the city and county have participated in the process of artist selection. A short list of four artists were interviewed after the review of 37 artists who responded from across the U.S.

The selection committee recently reached consensus on the talents of artist Ilan Averbuch for the large commission art piece. In his proposal, Averbuch described his sculpture, “The Bridge,” as “celebrating the bridge as a foundational form which connects communities” and using the historic steel and recycled stone as “emblematic of transformation: in life and in time and form.”