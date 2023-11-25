Johns Creek seeks water buffer variance for Creekside Park

The Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch is accepting public comments on the Johns Creek Creekside Park project through Wednesday, Dec. 6 at EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov.

The proposed infrastructure redevelopment and water quality project will connect Johns Creek Town Center with a new green space. Grading and construction of a multi-use trail, elevated boardwalks and amphitheater within the buffer of a tributary of Johns Creek will involve land disturbing activity.

Water quality improvements include conversion of the existing open water ponds to wetlands and installation of permanent bioretention to remove pollutants from stormwater runoff. The city is requesting a 25-foot state waters buffer variance for the project. The project is expected to enhance the buffer to a functioning system and improve water quality.