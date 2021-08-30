Johns Creek seeks volunteers for iHeart Advisory Committee

Johns Creek is looking for volunteers to serve on the city’s iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee. Residents with the time, ability and desire to actively participate on this board are asked to apply online at https://bit.ly/3BdrjwG. Interested residents can nominate themselves.
The committee is tasked with preserving the city’s residential footprint, enhancing opportunities for community engagement, supporting business development and innovation opportunities, and leveraging existing strengths and assets “to create a lasting legacy for the city.”
The advisory committee makes recommendations to the city council regarding policy and administration related to Johns Creek’s focus on healthcare innovation and wellness.
The 11-member iHeart Johns Creek committee will meet next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. The committee meets monthly.