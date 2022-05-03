Johns Creek seeks community feedback

Johns Creek has declared an aspiration to be a top U.S. city in healthcare innovation and wellness. In one step toward that goal, the Johns Creek Vitality Advisory Committee (formerly iHeart Johns Creek) is seeking the community’s feedback on health, wellness, and growth in the city.
The committee is focused on preserving the city’s residential footprint, enhancing opportunities for community engagement, and supporting business development and innovation opportunities.
The 11-question survey asks questions like “Why do you live in Johns Creek?” and “What is your perception of Johns Creek as a health and wellness focused community?” as well as offers an opportunity for comment.
Survey participants can also indicate interest in a lengthy list of potential events and services Johns Creek could offer the community related to health and wellness.
Take the survey: https://bit.ly/3NZcOUu.
About the Author