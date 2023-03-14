Johns Creek seeking vendors for International Festival

On Saturday, April 29, Johns Creek will welcome an estimated 17,000 visitors to the city’s “Taste of the World” international festival. The city is currently accepting applications from retail vendors to sell cultural/ethnic art, jewelry, crafts and wares from around the world.
In addition to the global marketplace, the event features food from international restaurants and food trucks, live music and performances. The Global Beer and Wine Garden features beverages from across the globe.
Sponsorships also available for businesses looking to increase their exposure to the community.
All the details: http://bit.ly/2LOefqq.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest