X

Johns Creek seeking vendors for International Festival

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

On Saturday, April 29, Johns Creek will welcome an estimated 17,000 visitors to the city’s “Taste of the World” international festival. The city is currently accepting applications from retail vendors to sell cultural/ethnic art, jewelry, crafts and wares from around the world.

In addition to the global marketplace, the event features food from international restaurants and food trucks, live music and performances. The Global Beer and Wine Garden features beverages from across the globe.

Sponsorships also available for businesses looking to increase their exposure to the community.

All the details: http://bit.ly/2LOefqq.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

Over $100K raised to transport UGA student ‘on life support’ in Mexico12h ago

Credit: TNS

CDC urges bivalent booster in new push. Will people listen?
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New rift over HOPE funding divides Georgia leaders
51m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jolt: Medical community blasts Georgia bill targeting transgender kids
46m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jolt: Medical community blasts Georgia bill targeting transgender kids
46m ago

Credit: AP

Damon Stoudamire’s job - return Georgia Tech to the fast track
14h ago
The Latest

Johns Creek students produce exhibit chronicling the pandemic
15h ago
Roswell police website allows search for crimes, accident reports
Roswell to spend $1 million to replace two fields at East Roswell Park
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
22h ago
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top