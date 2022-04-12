ajc logo
Johns Creek renews license to use Fulton County digital radio system

Johns Creek renews their license to use Fulton County's digital radio system. (Courtesy NIST.gov)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Johns Creek recently renewed an agreement with Fulton County for dedicated channels on the county’s digital radio system. An annual cost of $116,967 is set by the agreement and is based on the number of radio units and radio consoles used by the city.

Police and fire personnel primarily use digital radios to communicate with one another quickly and efficiently. The Federal Communications Commission issues licenses of the digital radio frequency to states and counties.

Johns Creek’s public safety personnel need access to the radio system to communicate with the 9-1-1 center and with each other. Without a dedicated channel, their radio communication would be essentially useless.

Funding for the payment is budgeted in the police and fire department operating budgets.

