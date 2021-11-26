ajc logo
Johns Creek Recreation Program Coordinator receives Programmer of the Year award

The Johns Creek City Council recently recognized Recreation Program Coordinator, Sunnie McWalters, after she received the 2021 Georgia Recreation and Park Association Recreation Programmer of the Year award. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
The Johns Creek City Council recently recognized Recreation Program Coordinator, Sunnie McWalters, after she received the 2021 Georgia Recreation and Park Association Recreation Programmer of the Year award. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Johns Creek Recreation Program Coordinator, Sunnie McWalters, recently received the 2021 Georgia Recreation and Park Association Recreation Programmer of the Year award. McWalters, who has been with the city since 2008, received special recognition from the Johns Creek City Council Nov. 15.

The Johns Creek Recreations and Parks Division manages more than 400 acres of park land and nature preserves. In addition to the city’s four main parks, the city has added a pocket park this year, with plans to add more parks including the currently under construction 192-acre Cauley Creek Park adjacent to the Rogers Bridge Trail and the Rogers Bridge connection over the Chattahoochee River to Duluth.

Programming within the parks includes activities and sports for youth and adults of all ages and abilities. Programming also includes numerous special events throughout the year including the Johns Creek Arts Festival, the International Festival, and the city’s upcoming Christmas Tree and Dreidel Lighting planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Rd.

