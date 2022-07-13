Johns Creek recognized for financial reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association recently recognized Johns Creek with the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. Budget documents had to meet high-quality program criteria and strive to improve transparency for the community.
The guidelines are designed to assess how well a state or local government budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications devise.
Each year only about 1,700 governments, including states, cities, counties, special districts, school districts and more have been recognized for transparency in budgeting.
About the Author